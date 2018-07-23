FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Islanders sign F Brock Nelson to 1-year, $4.25 million deal

 
Share

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with restricted free-agent forward Brock Nelson on a one-year, $4.25 million contract.

The deal announced Monday allows the team and Nelson to avoid an arbitration hearing that was scheduled for Aug. 3.

Nelson had 19 goals and 16 assists while playing all 82 games last season. Selected by New York with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old has totaled 99 goals and 89 assists in 398 games over five seasons. He also has three goals and four assists in 18 career playoff games.

Nelson set career highs with 26 goals in the 2015-16 season, and 25 assists and 45 points in 2016-17.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey