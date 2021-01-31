Italian skier Goggia to miss worlds after breaking knee bone

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Italian skier Goggia to miss worlds after breaking knee bone

By ERIC WILLEMSEN
 
Share

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss the world championships in February after breaking a bone in her right knee on Sunday.

The Italian ski federation said Goggia fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, was postponed until Monday because of fog.

FISI said examinations at La Madonnina clinic in Milan on Sunday evening revealed that Goggia suffered “a compound fracture of the lateral tibial plateau of the right knee.”

It was not immediately clear how long Goggia will be out.

Other news
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands

Goggia was a strong favorite for the Feb. 13 downhill at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. She has been the dominating force in downhill this season, winning the last four races in the discipline.

She finished fourth in a super-G on the Kandahar course Saturday, trailing winner Lara Gut-Behrami by one second.

Sunday’s accident came a year after Goggia fractured her left arm in a season-ending super-G crash at the same venue in southern Germany.

The 28-year-old Italian skier, known for her spectacular and sometimes risky race style, is no stranger to severe knee injuries.

As a teenager, she tore ligaments in both knees in two crashes in 2010. Two years later, still as a 19-year-old prospect, she had to sit out the 2012 junior worlds in Roccaraso after a giant slalom crash the week before.

A week after earning her first World Cup points, in November 2013, Goggia tore ligaments in her left knee in a downhill crash at Lake Louise and missed the Sochi Olympics.

She returned the following season but cut her campaign short again with knee problems in January 2015.

Goggia missed the first three months of the 2018-19 season after breaking an ankle in the offseason, but later that season won super-G silver at the worlds in Sweden, beaten to the title by Mikaela Shiffrin.

In the current season, Goggia has been on course to win her second World Cup downhill title. She had edged Lindsey Vonn by three points in the final discipline standings of 2017-18.

With three races left, Goggia is 195 points ahead of American racer Breezy Johnson and 210 ahead of last year’s winner, Corinne Suter of Switzerland.

The worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo open with the women’s Alpine combined event on Feb. 8.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports