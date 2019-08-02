Jaguars rookie TE Oliver has ‘significant’ hamstring injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Josh Oliver has a “significant” hamstring injury that could cause him to miss the regular-season opener.

A third-round draft pick from San Jose State, Oliver strained his right hamstring during practice Thursday. Tests later revealed the extent of the damage.

“These hamstring things, is it a serious one? It is,” coach Doug Marrone said Friday. “I don’t know how he heals. I don’t know how he’ll react to it. I’d like to be able to get him back, but we’ll prepare and get everyone else reps.”

The Jaguars are counting on the 6-foot-5 Oliver to bolster the passing game, hoping he creates mismatches for defenses and gives new quarterback Nick Foles a bigger target near the end zone.

Free-agent signee Geoff Swaim and James O’Shaughnessy likely will get more work while Oliver is sidelined.

