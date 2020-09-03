Jarret Doege named starting quarterback at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege will get the start at quarterback when West Virginia opens the season next week, coach Neal Brown said Thursday night.

Doege, a junior, beat out senior Austin Kendall in preseason camp, Brown said on his statewide radio show.

“We had a long quarterback battle and we really feel like we have two quarterbacks on our roster that can win Big 12 games right now, which I think is a huge positive,” Brown said. “

Doege, a former Bowling Green transfer, started the final three games last season, including road wins at Kansas State and TCU. Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer, started the first nine games. West Virginia finished 5-7.

The Mountaineers open the season Sept. 12 at home against Eastern Kentucky.

