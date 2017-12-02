Jarry makes 34 saves for 1st shutout, Pens beat Sabres 4-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — After keeping the puck out of the net for three periods, Tristan Jarry tucked it in his bag for a keepsake.

The rookie made 34 saves for his first NHL shutout, Sidney Crosby extended his point streak to five games and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Friday night.

“He earned it,” said Crosby, who had a goal and an assist. “It was a great game by him. He made big saves all the way through.”

Jarry set a career high for saves in his first start since No. 1 goaltender Matt Murray sustained a lower-body injury in the Penguins’ overtime win over Philadelphia on Monday.

“It’ll be a nice memory to have,” Jarry said.

The Penguins are 3-0-2 in games Jarry has started this season. Murray is listed as week-to-week.

Tom Kuhnhackl, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins in their third straight victory.

Crosby scored for the fourth game in a row and has 11 points during his past five games.

“That’s the guy that has led this team to two Stanley Cups, back-to-back,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “This is a guy we’ve grown to expect it, I guess, but it’s just a testament to how good of a player he is.”

The Sabres have lost 10 of 11 games and gone scoreless in three straight for the first time in franchise history.

“It’s quite embarrassing,” Sabres coach Phil Housley said. “We’re playing a backup goaltender. I think we didn’t take advantage of that tonight.”

Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots for Buffalo. Star center Jack Eichel had one shot on goal in 20:28 of ice time.

“It’s mentally tough right now,” Lehner said. “I feel bad for the fans, I really do. They deserve better than this. I don’t have any answers.”

The Penguins opened a 2-0 lead in the first 6:38 before Jarry had to make his first save.

“It’s nice when the team puts a couple in quickly for me,” Jarry said. “These are still my first couple games in the NHL, so it calms the nerves a little bit quicker than usual.”

Kuhnhackl received a penalty shot after he took the puck away from Buffalo’s Victor Antipin and was interfered with on a breakaway. Kuhnhackl lifted a wrist shot over Lehner’s glove for his first goal of the season a little over three minutes into the first period.

“I was kind of a little nervous there because it was my first penalty shot in the NHL,” Kuhnhackl said. “I’m just glad I shot and saw the puck go in.”

Crosby stole a pass from Buffalo’s Rasmus Ristolainen and scored his 11th of the season from the high slot about three minutes later.

Guentzel’s wraparound goal made it 3-0 late in the first period. Guentzel has scored seven goals in his last seven games and has 12 on the season.

Conor Sheary set up Hornqvist for a one-timer in front of the net in the final minute of the second period.

NOTES: Penguins C Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup after missing four games (upper body injury) and had an assist on Guentzel’s goal. ... Sabres D Zach Bogosian (lower body) made his season debut. ... Buffalo made room for Bogosian in the lineup by sending D Matt Tennyson to the minors. ... The Penguins are 13-0-1 in their last 14 games against the Sabres. ... The Sabres are 0 for 22 on power plays over their last eight games.

The teams play again Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

