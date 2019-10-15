Jazz pairing improved offense with already tough defense

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Jazz pairing improved offense with already tough defense

By JOHN COON
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Playing rugged defense has helped Utah become a consistent playoff team.

Now the Jazz seek to become a bigger postseason threat with a more versatile offense.

Utah made a flurry of offseason moves designed to bolster the team’s outside shooting and give coach Quin Snyder additional shot creators. The Jazz traded for veteran point guard Mike Conley and signed small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, both of whom were leading scorers on their previous teams. Utah also added Jeff Green to give the team another versatile shooter.

The roster makeover is designed to take some of the scoring and shot creation burden away from Donovan Mitchell.

Other news
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman
FILE - Jeff Zucker, then Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens in the spin room after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The entertainment publication Variety is under fire for an article it published this week about the former CNN chief. The article by Tatiana Siegel, which initially ran online Tuesday, depicted Zucker as badmouthing his successor at CNN, Chris Licht, while simultaneously trying to buy the news organization that fired him in early 2021. Zucker has called for the story to be retracted. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized
FILE - Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover. The New Orleans Saints have brought back former tight end Jimmy Graham and also agreed to contract terms with guard Trai Turner. The moves came Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as veterans reported for the club's training camp at team headquarters. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Saints guard Trai Turner tears quad in third practice of camp, sources tell AP

“It’s no secret we want to pick-and-roll a lot,” Mitchell said. “It honestly makes my life easier trying to find guys. Now (opponents) have a harder decision to make on defense.”

If Mitchell takes another step forward in his third season, defensive decisions for opponents will become even more complicated. He averaged a team-high 23.8 points per game a year ago but shot just 43.2% from the field while facing relentless defensive pressure.

Utah’s newest additions figure to give Mitchell easier looks at the basket and make the whole offense run smoother.

Conley averaged 21.1 points and dished out 6.4 assists per game in his final season with Memphis. Bogdanovic averaged a career-best 18 points per game for Indiana last season while shooting 49.7% from the field. Green tallied 12.3 points per game for Washington on 47.5% shooting.

These new additions have the Jazz setting some lofty goals.

“Obviously, our ultimate goal is to win the championship,” Conley said. “We’re not fooling ourselves like we’ve been there, done that. We’re gonna come in and work every day and try to maximize each day.”

Other things to know about the Jazz heading into the season:

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Rudy Gobert posted career highs in points (15.9) and rebounds (12.9) per game, as well as field goal percentage (.669), in his sixth NBA season. He capped it off with his second straight defensive player of the year award.

Now Gobert has set his sights on reaching his first NBA All-Star game as he enters his seventh year. He believes the Jazz have put him in a position to make an even bigger impact by plugging in players around him and Mitchell who will create more spacing on the floor.

“They can build a team around us and around our abilities to put a lot of pressure on the rim,” Gobert said. “It’s on me to be the guy that I’ve been defensively, even better, and offensively keep showing I’m getting better every year.”

PERIMETER UPGRADE

Getting long-distance shots to fall ended up being a problem for Utah during a first-round playoff exit against Houston. Outside shooting could now be a strength for the Jazz going forward.

Five current players ranked in the Top 100 in 3-point shooting percentage a season ago.

Bogdanovic leads the way after ranking 10th in the league in 3-point shooting last season. The forward, who signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Jazz in July, connected on 42.5% of his outside shots with the Pacers last year.

Utah will find ways to pair him with Joe Ingles, the team’s top returning perimeter shooter. Ingles made 39.1% of his attempts last season.

TRANSITION STOPPERS

Defending well in transition was a key component of Utah’s defense last season. The Jazz ranked second in the league when it came to defending transition baskets, allowing opponents to score just 11.4 fastbreak points per game.

Utah led the NBA in the same category two years ago, allowing 9.5 fastbreak points per contest. Expect it to be a point of emphasis again.

“Doesn’t matter who’s on the floor, we gotta get back,” Snyder said.

SECOND CHANCE

Former lottery pick Emmanuel Mudiay signed with the Jazz on a one-year, $1.7 million deal in July. He is coming off four mostly disappointing seasons with Denver and New York. He did show some flashes of potential with the Knicks a year ago, averaging a career-best 14.8 points.

Mudiay has dealt with an injured hamstring during the preseason, complicating his bid to become the backup point guard behind Conley.

EXUM REHABBING

Injuries have limited Exum to 56 games over the last two seasons. He continues to rehab from a season-ending knee injury a year ago.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Exum is in the second year of a three-year, $33 million deal he signed with Utah in 2018.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports