FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jets’ Beachum, Montgomery dealing with ankle injuries

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
 
Share

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets might be down a few key players for a couple of days.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days.

Coach Adam Gase said Friday neither injury appears serious. The Jets practice again Saturday before having a day off Sunday.

“Those could be day to day, could be a week,” Gase said. “We’ll kind of evaluate them.”

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

Gase added cornerback Trumaine Johnson was nursing a sore groin before practice. But he participated during the first half of the session before sitting out the final period of team drills.

“He tried to go,” Gase said. “We kind of pulled him out there toward the end. That’s kind of where that ended up.”

Beachum was injured during drills involving the offensive and defensive lines. He was replaced by third-round pick Chuma Edoga on the first-team offense.

“I just had to go in there and make sure there was no fall-off,” Edoga said.

Edoga, a former teammate of quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Deontay Burnett at USC, has worked at both left and right tackle with the second-team offense since camp opened last week.

“I feel like it made the transition (to the NFL) a lot easier seeing familiar faces,” Edoga said. “It was pretty cool.”

Projected starting safety Marcus Maye remains on the active/physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Also, center Ryan Kalil was scheduled to take his physical Friday after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Jets on Thursday. Kalil retired after last season following a 12-year stint with Carolina, but opted to resume his playing career.

“It’s a great thing to add to that group, a guy that has played at a very high level for a long time,” Gase said. “He’s going to be really helpful for the offense, for the quarterback, for our locker room. We’re bringing in the right kind of guy for us. We’re fired up.”

Gase added the 34-year-old Kalil won’t practice Saturday.

“We’re going to make sure he’s good to go before he steps onto the field,” he said.

With Kalil’s arrival, Jonotthan Harrison goes from projected starter to backup.

“It’s one of those conversations that’s just not fun,” Gase said about telling Harrison he’d lost his starting role. “He is a true pro.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Dennis is a pro football writer who covers the Jets and NFL