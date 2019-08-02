Jets’ Beachum, Montgomery dealing with ankle injuries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets might be down a few key players for a couple of days.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days.

Coach Adam Gase said Friday neither injury appears serious. The Jets practice again Saturday before having a day off Sunday.

“Those could be day to day, could be a week,” Gase said. “We’ll kind of evaluate them.”

Gase added cornerback Trumaine Johnson was nursing a sore groin before practice. But he participated during the first half of the session before sitting out the final period of team drills.

“He tried to go,” Gase said. “We kind of pulled him out there toward the end. That’s kind of where that ended up.”

Beachum was injured during drills involving the offensive and defensive lines. He was replaced by third-round pick Chuma Edoga on the first-team offense.

“I just had to go in there and make sure there was no fall-off,” Edoga said.

Edoga, a former teammate of quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Deontay Burnett at USC, has worked at both left and right tackle with the second-team offense since camp opened last week.

“I feel like it made the transition (to the NFL) a lot easier seeing familiar faces,” Edoga said. “It was pretty cool.”

Projected starting safety Marcus Maye remains on the active/physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Also, center Ryan Kalil was scheduled to take his physical Friday after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Jets on Thursday. Kalil retired after last season following a 12-year stint with Carolina, but opted to resume his playing career.

“It’s a great thing to add to that group, a guy that has played at a very high level for a long time,” Gase said. “He’s going to be really helpful for the offense, for the quarterback, for our locker room. We’re bringing in the right kind of guy for us. We’re fired up.”

Gase added the 34-year-old Kalil won’t practice Saturday.

“We’re going to make sure he’s good to go before he steps onto the field,” he said.

With Kalil’s arrival, Jonotthan Harrison goes from projected starter to backup.

“It’s one of those conversations that’s just not fun,” Gase said about telling Harrison he’d lost his starting role. “He is a true pro.”

