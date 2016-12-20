Jets’ Bowles says tests on Petty’s chest negative

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets coach Todd Bowles says during a radio interview that a CT scan on Bryce Petty’s chest was negative and the quarterback could play Saturday at New England.

Petty was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 34-13 loss to Miami last Saturday night when he was sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh as he threw a 28-yard pass to Robby Anderson. X-rays at the stadium were negative, but New York was awaiting results of additional tests Sunday.

Bowles tells ESPN New York radio during his weekly appearance that Petty is sore, but is “a lot better than we thought he would be.”

Bowles wouldn’t commit to Petty starting, saying he needs to see how the quarterback feels during practice Tuesday.

Depending on Petty’s health, Bowles says the Jets could have three quarterbacks — including rookie Christian Hackenberg — active at New England. The second-round pick has been inactive for every game.

