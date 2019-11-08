U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Jets forward Bryan Little has perforated eardrum

 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little has a perforated eardrum and is dealing with vertigo after a teammate’s shot struck him near the ear.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Little is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for his return.

Little was injured Tuesday night in Winnipeg’s 2-1 home loss to New Jersey. He was skating behind the net midway through the third period when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point that hit Little on his left side of his head. He was transported to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches before he was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit.

The 31-year-old Little has two goals and three assists in seven games after sitting out the first nine because of a concussion.

The Jets recalled forward Joona Luoto from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 22-year-old Finn could make his NHL debut Friday night when the Jets host Vancouver.

