Jets halt San Jose’s hot streak with 5-1 road win vs Sharks

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Jets halt San Jose’s hot streak with 5-1 road win vs Sharks

By JOE STIGLICH
 
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks entered Wednesday night as the NHL’s hottest team until they were stopped cold by teenager David Gustafsson and the Winnipeg Jets.

Gustafsson scored his first career goal and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist as Winnipeg kept rolling along with a 5-1 victory over the Sharks.

The Jets (15-9-1) began a three-game swing through California in style and improved to 9-2-1 over their past 12 games.

San Jose had won 10 of 11 to start a climb up the Pacific Division standings, but the Sharks came up empty on all six power plays Wednesday and looked lackluster defensively for much of the night.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

“We were lifeless,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “I don’t know what the answer is. We’ve got a lot of hockey left to play here over the next two or three weeks, so I hope it’s not fatigue. But if it is, we’ve got to rebound because you get what you earn in this league.”

There’s no break in the schedule for San Jose, which played its fifth game in nine days. After taking Thanksgiving off, the Sharks have a back-to-back at home against the Los Angeles Kings and on the road at Arizona.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who made 51 saves in a Nov. 1 victory at San Jose, was terrific again in stopping 32 shots.

But the player wearing the biggest smile after the game was Gustafsson, a 19-year-old rookie center from Sweden.

It was a 1-all game in the first period when Gustafsson maneuvered past San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson at his own blue line, then took the puck all the way down and fired a wrist shot past goalie Aaron Dell for a 2-1 Jets lead.

“You always think the first goal will be a bouncing one or something like that,” Gustafsson said. “The first thing was just getting the puck out of our zone, and all of a sudden I thought I was 1-on-1 with the D-man so I tried to go down and get a shot and it worked out.”

Melker Karlsson’s goal nine minutes into the game gave the Sharks an early lead, but Patrik Laine buried a power-play goal on a cross-ice pass from Blake Wheeler to tie it.

Mark Scheifele and Jack Roslovic scored in the second period to make it 4-1, and Connor padded Winnipeg’s cushion at 14:47 of the third to cap the scoring.

NOTES: Wheeler had two assists to give him 15 against San Jose, contributing to a team-high 21 career points versus the Sharks. … A hooking penalty on San Jose’s Brendan Dillon set up Roslovic for a third-period penalty shot, but his attempt against Dell was wide right. … San Jose entered the night leading the NHL in home penalty-kill percentage (95.5%) and allowed just its third power-play goal of the season at home in the first period. … C Tomas Hertl missed his fourth consecutive game for the Sharks with a lower-body injury, and DeBoer acknowledged how much Hertl’s absence is felt. Hertl is tied for second on the team with 21 points. “He can miss a handful of games and you can survive, but it definitely catches up to you,” DeBoer said.

UP NEXT

Jets: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday afternoon.

Sharks: Host the Kings on Friday afternoon, having just beaten them in Los Angeles on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports