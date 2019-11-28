Jets’ Maulet has leaped obstacles to become ‘superhero’

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Jets’ Maulet has leaped obstacles to become ‘superhero’

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
 
Share

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Arthur Maulet never imagined he’d be where he is today.

Not during those rough childhood years growing up in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward. Not when he and his family were forced from their home by Hurricane Katrina when he was 12.

And especially not when he stepped on a field to play organized football for the first time as a high school junior.

So to be a starting cornerback for the New York Jets? Maulet knows exactly what that younger version of himself would think of all this.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

“He’s Superman,” the 26-year-old Maulet said with a smile. “He’s a superhero.”

That’s because his journey has been filled with enough twists, turns, hardships, obstacles — and, ultimately, triumphs — to fill a lifetime.

“When I was small, I didn’t have these types of aspirations for myself, I’m going to be honest with you,” Maulet said. “But the people along the way that brought me up and supported me and helped me along the way, it got me to where I am today.”

Maulet has started the last three games for the Jets, helping stabilize a cornerback position that was shaky for much of the season as injuries and inconsistency had defensive coordinator Gregg Williams plugging in anyone he could.

Given a chance, Maulet has succeeded.

Just as he has done so many times in his life.

“He’s played well,” Williams said. “He’s extremely tough and he’s the first guy in here in the morning, last guy to leave at night. He wants to be coached very hard. He wants to get the opportunity to do whatever he can.”

It has been that way for Maulet ever since he was a youngster in Louisiana, where his family simply tried to make ends meet from one day to the next.

The living space was cramped. Money was tight. And the streets, well, they were often harsh.

“There’s things I don’t really want to talk about, to be honest,” Maulet said. “It was tough. That’s all I can say. I don’t like living in the past. I like living for the future, so I’m just looking forward to all the blessings that I’m going to have.”

For so long, all Maulet had was hope.

When Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in August 2005, Maulet and his family had to pick up and flee. Their neighborhood was washed away, along with so many dreams.

They ended up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a year and a half before returning to New Orleans to rebuild their lives.

“It was rough, but at the end of the day, it could be worse,” Maulet said. “That’s my motto. It’s cliche, but anything can be worse. If there’s a little bit of hope out there, you’ve got to take that and then walk with it and grind with it and see what you can do with it.”

Maulet found sanctuary in basketball and soccer. Football wasn’t even a thought until a buddy suggested they give it a shot.

“I was like, ‘Let’s do it! I ain’t trippin’ — I’m an athlete. Anything with a ball, I’m good at it,” Maulet said. “So I found my niche. I was always good at defense in basketball and I was good with footwork in soccer, so it worked hand in hand.”

He made the team at Bonnabel High School and was a standout as a junior. Because he was 19 as a senior, though, he was ineligible to play his final year.

During that time, Maulet met Donald Cox, an assistant coach who helped train him while he couldn’t play. The two formed a bond so strong that Cox and his wife briefly took Maulet into their home as a member of their family.

Today, Maulet says he has two families: the Coxes and his blood relatives.

“I promised both of my families that I would bring them up here to see me play in this New York Jets jersey, and that’s what I’m going to do, man,” Maulet said. “That motivates me every time I get out on the field.”

Maulet walked on to the football team at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi, before transferring to the University of Memphis.

He signed with his hometown Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent part of last season with Indianapolis before returning for a second stint with New Orleans. Maulet signed with the Jets last January and made the opening day roster. He recovered a muffed punt for a touchdown in Week 3, was waived last month, was re-signed to the practice squad and then was promoted to the active roster two weeks later.

“I know I was getting bumped down, flipped around and all that, but I just stayed the course,” Maulet said. “I’m not in somebody’s building for no reason. I put my helmet on and I get better every day. I’m not going to feel sorry for myself because back in the day, I couldn’t feel sorry for myself.

“I had to get up and dust off my shirt and my pants and get to work.”

Maulet acknowledges he has “that chip on my shoulder” but doesn’t believe in proving doubters wrong.

He prefers to think of it as proving right those who support and love him.

And, as he uses in his name on his Twitter page, he considers himself “Mr. Humble But Greedy.”

“I’m going to be humble,” Maulet explained, “but you’re definitely going to feel me, know what I stand for.”

He shows that every week with his play.

“People since they were 3, 4, 5 years old have played this game and don’t make it to where I am,” Maulet said. “I can just say that God blessed me with talent and how to not give up.”

Maulet knows the younger version of himself is proud. But he won’t allow himself to rest on pride.

He has come too far for that.

“No, I’ve got more to do,” Maulet said. “I’ve got to move my mama, get her a crib, take care of my two brothers and my two sisters. There’s more work to be done.

“It’s a step. It’s one little, tiny step, but I’ve got a long way to go.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Dennis is a pro football writer who covers the Jets and NFL