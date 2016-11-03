Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jets officially sign C.J. Spiller, waive Knile Davis

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets hope C.J. Spiller can help boost their backfield with some speed and versatility.

The veteran running back was officially signed Wednesday, and the Jets waived running back Knile Davis a day after claiming him off waivers.

Spiller joins a Jets backfield that includes Matt Forte and Bilal Powell, and he’s reunited with offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who coached Spiller during some of his best seasons in Buffalo.

“Obviously, he’s played in the offense,” coach Todd Bowles said. “He knows some things. He can catch the ball. He can run the ball, a third option. He can return kicks if need be. He gives a little more variety.”

Spiller was released by Seattle last Wednesday after being signed Sept. 28. The one-time Pro Bowl selection caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in his first game with the Seahawks against the Jets on Oct. 2. He had just three carries for 9 yards and had five receptions for 43 yards with Seattle.

The speedy Spiller, a 2010 first-round pick out of Clemson, has rushed for 3,442 yards and 12 touchdowns, and caught 197 passes for 1,477 yards and nine TDs in seven seasons. In 2012, Spiller ran for a career-high 1,244 yards and six touchdowns with the Bills, and also set a personal best with 43 receptions for 459 yards and two TDs.

“He’s a great player,” said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with Spiller in Buffalo. “I think he’s a good fit for Chan’s system and we’re excited to have him on board. You can’t have enough good players, especially good skill players, on offense.”

Spiller played last season with New Orleans, which released him on Sept. 13.

Davis was waived by Green Bay on Monday and claimed by the Jets on Tuesday. New York had been in discussions to sign Spiller, but claimed Davis as insurance after not reaching an immediate agreement with Spiller.

“I think, initially, we wanted C.J., but he wasn’t available at the time, so we couldn’t get to him and initially signed Knile,” Bowles said. “I think we then made a deal with C.J., so it was a happened-at-the-last-minute type of deal.”

Davis was acquired by Green Bay from Kansas City on Oct. 18 for a conditional draft choice. He had five carries for 5 yards in two games with the Packers before being waived Monday. The third-round draft pick out of Arkansas in 2013 has rushed for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns, and caught 33 passes for 264 yards and a TD in four seasons.

DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
