Johnson returns to track mourning brother-in-law

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Johnson returns to track mourning brother-in-law

By JENNA FRYER
 
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jimmie Johnson returned to the race track Friday still mourning the loss of his brother-in-law in a California skydiving accident.

Jordan Janway died Sunday in San Diego County after apparently colliding with another parachutist during freefall, and then failing to open his parachute.

Janway was the 27-year-old brother of Johnson’s wife, Chandra.

“This week has been very difficult for the Janway family. It’s been so tough for myself to sit back and watch the people I love deal with so much pain,” Johnson said at Texas Motor Speedway. “Things are progressing and everybody is as good as you can hope. Last night, the family spent a lot of time telling stories about Jordan, and smiling a little bit, smiling instead of tears. The healing process has definitely started.”

The six-time champion opened his weekly media availability by thanking those who have reached out via various means to offer support since Monday, when Janway’s death was confirmed.

“I just wanted to come in and make a brief comment before we got busy racing, and then try to switch my mind into this racing reality and focus the next couple days on going racing and just go try to win a race,” he said.

Johnson had not had any time to consider running a tribute decal on his No. 48 Chevrolet or helmet, but said now that’s he’s at the track, he can consider a proper way to honor the free-spirited Janway.

“He was a very adventurous guy — base-jumping and parachuting and wearing the squirrel suits, like you see the guys flying along the cliff sides, that’s what he did,” Johnson said. “He’s in a lot of those videos shooting that footage. Tragic death, for sure. But he was doing something he loved. He was very passionate about it. Never met a stranger, very warm, caring young man.”