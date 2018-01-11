Josh Brown scores winner as Temple stuns SMU in Dallas 66-64

DALLAS (AP) — Quinton Rose and Obi Enechionyia combined for 39 points and Josh Brown scored the game-winner as Temple — winless in American Conference play coming in — upended SMU 66-64 Wednesday night and broke a 33-game home win streak for the Mustangs in Dallas, second longest in the NCAA.

Brown took an inbound pass with 23.1 seconds left, dribbled down the clock, drove the left side of the lane and made a jump hook with 1.5 seconds to go for a 66-64 lead. SMU’s pass to midcourt was tipped out of bounds at 0.4. The Mustangs couldn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

The loss is the first at home for SMU (12-6, 2-3) since Feb. 10, 2016 and the first for coach Tim Jankovich. A win would have tied the program record of 34 straight home wins.

Shake Milton led SMU with 25 points and he scored the last six for the Mustangs. Jarrey Foster and Ben Emelogu added 11 each.

Temple (8-8, 1-4), which snapped a five-game skid, led by as many as 13 after halftime when SMU began a 17-4 rally with a Foster dunk and an Emelogu 3-pointer —off a Foster defensive rebound. A sequence with another Foster dunk, an Emelogu layup and a Foster fast-break drive off a steal, made it 59-58 with 3:41 left. SMU made 6 of 10 shots in the rally with six steals and just one turnover.

Milton gave the Mustangs a 60-59 lead, their first in more than 20 minutes, with a pair of free throws and his jumper with 1:21 to go made it 64-62.

Rose led the Owls with 23 points, Enechionyia added 16, including a 3-pointer and jumper to tie with just under a minute and Brown scored five points.