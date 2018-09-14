FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Joshua says he won’t be as cautious vs Povetkin as vs Parker

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua believes his cautious approach against Joseph Parker in his last fight was justified after watching Dillian Whyte struggle against the New Zealander.

Joshua was taken the distance for the first time in his professional career to relieve Parker of the WBO heavyweight title and become a three-belt champion in March in Cardiff.

However, he highlighted Parker’s fight with Whyte in July, in which both fighters were knocked down before the Briton earned a narrow unanimous points win, as proof that his strategy in Cardiff was correct.

“If I didn’t win that Parker fight, I wouldn’t be here now,” Joshua said on Friday. “If I went to try and knock him out, anything could have happened.

Other news
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa

“Look at the fight with Dillian and Parker. By an inch he got that decision, and I don’t want fights like that. I want to win clear and make sure that it sets up bigger and better things.”

Joshua’s three world titles will be up for grabs against mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin on Sept. 22 at Wembley Stadium.

“How I approach this fight is going to be completely different to how I approach the Parker fight because he’s a completely different style of fighter,” Joshua said. “But I’m confident.”

Povetkin’s only loss in 35 fights was in 2013 against Wladimir Klitschko. He’s won all eight of his fights since then.

Joshua’s trainer, Rob McCracken, said: “He’s got upper body movement, Povetkin, so you’ve got to time him. He’s not always there for the jab and the right hand, and he’s always dangerous with his counters, you can’t just let him walk in, dictate and throw, you’ve got to move and keep him off balance, as Klitschko did really well. He’s a top fighter and a dangerous opponent.”