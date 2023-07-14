Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/14/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Another winning week for Wall Street drifted to a quiet close following profit reports from several big U.S. companies that topped expectations.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday, coming off its highest close since April 2022. The Dow rose 113 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%.

UnitedHealth Group jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected profit. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also rose in the morning following their profit reports but lost momentum like the rest of the market as the day progressed.

Other news
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Chase says online banking issue now resolved after bug causes double transactions and fees
Customers of Chase’s online banking services have seen double transactions, fees and payments in their accounts.
A First Republic Bank sign is posted at the bank's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, May 1, 2023. Regulators seized the troubled bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
First Republic hit with 1,000 job cuts after California bank was seized and sold to JPMorgan
NEW YORK (AP) — About 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank are being let go about a month after it was seized by regulators and acquired by JP Morgan Chase.
People walk past a First Republic Bank in New York, Monday, May 1, 2023. Regulators seized the troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to stop further banking turmoil that has dominated the first half of this year. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to stop further banking turmoil that has dominated the first half of this year.
FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committee annual Wall Street oversight hearing, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women.

The S&P 500 still marked its seventh winning week in the last nine.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.62 points, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.3%, to 34,509.03.

The Nasdaq composite fell 24.87 points, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.80 points, or 1%, to 1,931.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.47 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 774.15 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 452.99 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.43 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 665.92 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 1,361.78 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,647.22 points, or 34.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.84 points, or 9.6%.