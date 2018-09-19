FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge returns for Yanks, Betts sits for Red Sox after delay

By JAKE SEINER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Afternoon showers in the Bronx were just what Aaron Judge needed to get back into the New York Yankees’ lineup.

For Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts, it was just the opposite.

Judge was hitless in his return and Betts sat out when the Yankees beat the Red Sox 3-2 in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. The game was pushed back about six hours because of rain in the forecast and began at 7:08 p.m.

The delay allowed Judge to talk his way into manager Aaron Boone’s lineup for the first time since breaking his right wrist on July 26. Boone slotted Judge to bat second and play right field, but only because the late start gave him and the front office a few extra hours to evaluate Judge.

Other news
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa

“I just voiced my opinion — a lot,” Judge said with a grin. “And they kind of got tired of me telling them I would be playing, so they finally said, ‘Let’s just put him in there and see what happens.’”

Judge went 0 for 4, including a pop fly to the warning track in the right field corner, but he came away pleased with his at-bats. Boone thought he seemed impressively sharp after being on the shelf for so long.

“He’s a special person, so I’m not surprised,” Boone said. “He comes in with an edge, with a focus and just an ability to lock in in a hurry. I thought he was in a good place all night long, just with his presence, with who he is and the at-bats he was able to have.”

Manager Alex Cora wrote Betts in as his center fielder as of 9 a.m., even after the AL MVP contender injured his left side Sunday. But then the conditions turned soggy.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said. “The weather kind of like pushed me to not play him.”

Judge was injured when hit by a pitch. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year was activated Friday and played two innings in right field that night without going to the plate. Judge has said his wrist no longer bothers him while swinging a bat, but he has been experiencing discomfort on more routine movements.

He had 11 at-bats in a simulated game Monday and lofted an opposite-field homer to right during a series of simulated plate appearances against Yankees minor leaguer Adonis Rosa on Tuesday morning.

Judge was late on some fastballs and had a number of swings and misses against Rosa, who struck out 108 over 128 1/3 innings across three minor league levels this season. A large contingent of Yankees personnel watched the session, including Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

Judge’s workload will be monitored closely down the stretch, with New York eager to get him at-bats before likely playing in the AL wild-card game.

“We want to start that clock of getting in there and playing and getting him those ABs,” Boone said. “So he can find that timing sooner rather than later. Physically he’s good to go.”

Boston leads the Yankees by 10½ games and can clinch the AL East with a win Wednesday.

Cora can be cautious with Betts because the Red Sox have by far baseball’s best record, but Betts prefers consistent at-bats to stay sharp. He’s also making a push for his first MVP award with an AL-best .337 batting average.

“I know he’s close to doing a few things that are very special in this game,” Cora said. “But like I’ve been saying, he’s a small guy, not as big as some other ones, and we need him to be close to 100 percent.”

The Yankees also plan to activate closer Aroldis Chapman on Wednesday or Thursday. The left-hander is working back from left knee tendinitis. He said he felt strong after throwing 22 pitches in a simulated game Monday.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/jake_seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports