Justin Allgaier completes Xfinity weekend sweep at Richmond

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Justin Allgaier completes Xfinity weekend sweep at Richmond

By HANK KURZ Jr.
 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Justin Allgaier didn’t panic when a late caution made a more-than 9-second lead evaporate. The way he figured, he’d pulled away once and could do it again.

Allgaier grabbed control again on a restart with 13 laps to go to complete a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier said after hs third victory of the season, all coming in the last six races. “I knew we had speed and I knew when we needed to go, we could.”

Allgaier, who lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart, had no such issues starting on the inside with teammate Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front and pulled away in a dominant performance.

Other news
Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor Plaza, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Thursday, June 29, 2023. For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that's been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers

The weekend sweep came after he arrived at Richmond winless in 18 prior starts.

Burton held on for second, followed by Chastain, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley. Even with no fans in the stands, Allgaier celebrated with a burnout at the start-finish line.

Austin Cindric never contended, but clinched the regular season championship.

“I had a very frustrating day,” he said while noting that when his team gathered before the season, each member set three goals.

“My number one was the regular season championship,” he said. “From the outside looking in, maybe that was a lofty goal but we’ve got a lot of speed and a lot of fight and I’m really proud of that effort.”

Cindric ran up front on Friday night, but was less of a factor on Saturday.

“We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four., he said of the series playoffs, which start after the next race at Bristol on Friday. “A lot of emotions right now but at the end of the day it is mission accomplished for sure.”

Two drivers, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg, qualified for playoff berths in the race, leaving just one spot in the 12-driver postseason field to be decided next week at Bristol.

The finish was a career-best for Jeb Burton, who is driving part-time this season.

“Being that close, I wish I could have stayed on (Allgaier’s) door maybe a little bit better. I think I could have ran side-by-side with him for a couple laps, but he was better.” he said.

The late caution came because of an incident between Riley Herbst and Brandon Brown. By then, Allgaier had sailed to a lead of more than 9.4 seconds, or the complete backstretch of the 0.75-mile, D-shaped Richmond oval.

Allgaier, who led three times for 135 laps, won the 75-lap first stage after passing Noah Gragson ith 29 laps to go in the stage. It was his 10th stage win of the season, tyng him with Cindric for the series lead. He almost won the second stage, too, after leading most of the way, but Chastain used a late caution to stop for tires while Allgaier stayed on the track, and Chastain led a parade that easily zipped by Allgaier under a green flag.

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/NASCAR.