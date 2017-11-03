FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Justin Upton’s new deal with Angels backloads money

 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton’s $106 million, five-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels backloads money and will save the team more than $6 million next season and $4 million in 2019. He also receives a full no-trade provision.

Upton signed a $132.75 million, six-year deal with Detroit before the 2016 season that called for him to receive $22,125,000 annually and gave him the right to opt out after the 2017 season and forfeit the remaining $88.5 million. His new deal adds $17.5 million in guaranteed money and an additional season.

He gets an $8.5 million signing bonus that is payable on Jan. 21, 2022, and salaries of $16 million next season, $18 million in 2019, $21 million in 2020, $23 million in 2021 and $19.5 million in 2022.

Los Angeles acquired Upton on Aug. 31. He had career-highs of 35 homers and 109 RBIs last season while batting .273.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball