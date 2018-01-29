FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
K-Rod signs minor league deal with Phillies

 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Francisco Rodriguez and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

A six-time All-Star closer, K-Rod ranks fourth on the career list with 437 saves, including the single-season record of 62 in 2008 for the Angels. But the 36-year-old right-hander is coming off his worst season in the majors. He had a 7.82 ERA in 28 appearances with Detroit last year.

Rodriguez was 44 for 49 in save chances just two years ago. He gives Philadelphia another option in the late innings along with Hector Neris and Pat Neshek.

Rodriguez has a 2.86 career ERA in 948 games with 1,142 strikeouts in 976 innings. The Phillies are his sixth team in 17 seasons.