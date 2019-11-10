U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Kameron Edwards’ late 3 lifts Pepperdine over UC Irvine

 
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kameron Edwards hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the game and Colbey Ross added two free throws with 6 seconds to go as Pepperdine rallied late to beat UC Irvine 77-73 on Saturday night in the Waves’ home opener.

UC Irvine led 73-64 after Tommy Rutherford’s layup with 2:11 left to play. But Kessler Edwards and Ross hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Pepperdine (1-1) within 73-70. Kameron Edwards hit a jumper to get Pepperdine within a point with 1:10 remaining before nailing his go-ahead 3-pointer.

Eyassu Worku sank three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 for the Anteaters (1-1). He added six rebounds and three steals.

Senior Kameron Edwards topped the Waves with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while his sophomore brother Kessler Edwards pitched in with 16 points, including a team-high 13 in the first half, and six boards. Ross and Skylar Chavez scored 14 apiece. Ross finished with eight assists and has 433 for his career — fourth best in Pepperdine’s history.

Brad Greene and Rutherford had 10 points each for the Anteaters, who have lost four straight games to Pepperdine and trail in the all-time series 13-10. UC Irvine is coming off a school-record 31-win season that saw them advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Oregon.

Pepperdine plays at Cal State Northridge on Tuesday, while UC Irvine hosts Life Pacific on Tuesday.