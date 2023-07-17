Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Royals host the Tigers to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (41-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-67, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (3-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

Other news
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Witt homers, triples and has 3 RBIs as Royals beat Rays 8-4 in 1 hour, 54 minutes
Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 for their second win in 10 games.
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits an RBI single during the third inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Siri homers twice in opener, Raley gets key hit in nightcap, Rays sweep Royals 6-1 and 4-2
Luke Raley had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Lightning strikes behind the St. Louis Wheel as a thunderstorm passes over the CityPark MLS soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis, Mo., Friday, July 14, 2023. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Rays and Royals postponed by rain in 1st game back from All-Star break
The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals has been postponed because of rain.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Yarbrough returns from facial fractures, pitches Royals past Guardians 4-1 to snap 6-game skid
Ryan Yarbrough won his return to the mound for Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals beat Shane Bieber for the first time, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -130, Royals +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals open a four-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Kansas City is 27-67 overall and 14-33 in home games. The Royals are 11-51 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit is 41-51 overall and 21-26 on the road. The Tigers have a 15-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Tigers are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 16 home runs while slugging .463. Drew Waters is 10-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 10-for-33 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.