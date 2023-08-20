Latest on Hurricane Hilary
Cubs and Royals meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (40-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-59, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (3-13, 6.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -208, Royals +173; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Chicago has gone 34-30 in home games and 63-59 overall. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Kansas City has a 17-45 record on the road and a 40-85 record overall. The Royals have a 19-66 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 60 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .281 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 24 doubles, seven triples and 24 home runs. MJ Melendez is 15-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Royals: 3-7, .304 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (upper body), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.