Royals take on the Cardinals in first of 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (51-65, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-80, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-6, 7.81 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Royals: Dylan Coleman (0-0, 10.05 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals open a two-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Kansas City has gone 21-36 at home and 37-80 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the AL.

St. Louis is 26-32 on the road and 51-65 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .432.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 20 home runs, 26 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .268 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-41 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has a .283 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.