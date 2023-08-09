Boston Red Sox square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday

Kansas City Royals (37-78, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (58-55, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -228, Royals +186; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Boston is 31-27 at home and 58-55 overall. The Red Sox have a 47-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 37-78 overall and 16-42 in road games. The Royals have gone 18-60 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has 25 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 10-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 20 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 14-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .219 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Royals: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.