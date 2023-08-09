Boston Red Sox square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot

Boston Red Sox square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Kansas City Royals (37-78, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (58-55, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -228, Royals +186; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters scores on a double by Kyle Isbel against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Royals hit 3 home runs, beat Red Sox 9-3 to spoil season debut of Boston’s Trevor Story
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, appeals a call with first base umpire Vic Carapazza, right, in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Royals manager Matt Quatraro ejected, two pitches before walk-off grand slam
Boston Red Sox's Pablo Reyes celebrates as he runs the bases toward home after hitting a walkoff grand slam to end a baseball game with a win over the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Reyes hits walkoff grand slam to lead Red Sox to 6-2 win over Royals

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Boston is 31-27 at home and 58-55 overall. The Red Sox have a 47-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 37-78 overall and 16-42 in road games. The Royals have gone 18-60 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has 25 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 10-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 20 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 14-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .219 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Royals: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.