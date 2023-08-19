Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (40-84, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-59, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-8, 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (13-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -187, Royals +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 33-30 at home and 62-59 overall. The Cubs are 49-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 40-84 overall and 17-44 on the road. The Royals are 19-65 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 60 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 24 home runs while slugging .501. MJ Melendez is 15-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Royals: 4-6, .314 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (upper body), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.