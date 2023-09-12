Aaron Rodgers injury
White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Royals

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (44-100, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 4:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (6-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -120, Royals +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

Chicago is 55-88 overall and 28-40 at home. The White Sox are 16-25 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has an 18-54 record in road games and a 44-100 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

The matchup Tuesday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 35 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs while hitting .270 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples and four home runs for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 9-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Royals: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Royals: Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.