White Sox head into matchup against the Royals on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (53-86, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-96, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (2-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (4-15, 6.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -120, White Sox +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to end a five-game losing streak with a win over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 26-45 at home and 44-96 overall. The Royals have a 21-76 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 25-46 on the road and 53-86 overall. The White Sox are 32-71 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Royals are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 doubles, eight triples and 28 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 12-for-42 with three doubles and two triples over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .272 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI. Yoan Moncada is 14-for-32 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Robert: day-to-day (quadricep), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.