White Sox look to stop skid in game against the Royals

Chicago White Sox (53-85, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-96, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (8-10, 5.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -119, White Sox -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to stop a four-game slide with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 43-96 record overall and a 25-45 record at home. The Royals have a 20-76 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has a 25-45 record in road games and a 53-85 record overall. The White Sox have gone 38-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI while hitting .275 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 33 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 13-for-33 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Robert: day-to-day (quadricep), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.