Kwan leads Guardians against the Royals after 4-hit outing

Kansas City Royals (28-73, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (49-50, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (2-5, 5.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (4-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -193, Royals +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals after Steven Kwan had four hits against the Phillies on Sunday.

Cleveland is 26-23 in home games and 49-50 overall. The Guardians have a 12-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 28-73 overall and 13-37 on the road. The Royals have an 18-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Monday for the eighth time this season. The Guardians are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 15 home runs while slugging .514. Kwan is 15-for-43 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 11-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.