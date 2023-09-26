Royals bring road win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Kansas City Royals (54-102, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (73-83, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (5-7, 4.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they face the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 32-43 record at home and a 73-83 record overall. The Tigers are 54-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City has a 54-102 record overall and a 23-55 record on the road. The Royals are 38-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Tigers hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has 19 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 12-for-35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, nine triples, 29 home runs and 93 RBI for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 7-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Royals: 9-1, .251 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.