Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series

Detroit Tigers (42-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-68, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -145, Royals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has a 14-34 record in home games and a 27-68 record overall. The Royals are 17-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 22-26 in road games and 42-51 overall. The Tigers have gone 34-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .258 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-31 with a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hamstring), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.