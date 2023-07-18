A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Detroit Tigers (42-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-68, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

Other news
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Witt homers, triples and has 3 RBIs as Royals beat Rays 8-4 in 1 hour, 54 minutes
Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 for their second win in 10 games.
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits an RBI single during the third inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Siri homers twice in opener, Raley gets key hit in nightcap, Rays sweep Royals 6-1 and 4-2
Luke Raley had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Lightning strikes behind the St. Louis Wheel as a thunderstorm passes over the CityPark MLS soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis, Mo., Friday, July 14, 2023. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Rays and Royals postponed by rain in 1st game back from All-Star break
The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals has been postponed because of rain.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Yarbrough returns from facial fractures, pitches Royals past Guardians 4-1 to snap 6-game skid
Ryan Yarbrough won his return to the mound for Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals beat Shane Bieber for the first time, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -145, Royals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has a 14-34 record in home games and a 27-68 record overall. The Royals are 17-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 22-26 in road games and 42-51 overall. The Tigers have gone 34-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .258 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-31 with a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hamstring), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.