Correa leads Twins against the Royals after 4-hit outing

Kansas City Royals (25-60, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-8, 4.74 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-5, 6.23 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -193, Royals +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals after Carlos Correa’s four-hit game on Monday.

Minnesota has a 43-43 record overall and a 24-19 record in home games. The Twins have hit 109 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Kansas City is 25-60 overall and 12-29 in road games. The Royals have a 6-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Correa has 17 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 15-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 RBI for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 7-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (foot), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.