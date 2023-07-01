Betts leads Dodgers against the Royals following 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (23-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -253, Royals +208; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals after Mookie Betts had four hits against the Royals on Friday.

Kansas City is 23-59 overall and 11-31 in home games. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .231.

Los Angeles has a 22-20 record on the road and a 46-35 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 130 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edward Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Royals. Drew Waters is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 53 RBI for the Dodgers. Betts is 10-for-36 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.