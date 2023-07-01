Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Betts leads Dodgers against the Royals following 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (23-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -253, Royals +208; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals after Mookie Betts had four hits against the Royals on Friday.

Kansas City is 23-59 overall and 11-31 in home games. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .231.

Los Angeles has a 22-20 record on the road and a 46-35 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 130 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edward Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Royals. Drew Waters is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 53 RBI for the Dodgers. Betts is 10-for-36 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.