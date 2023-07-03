Garcia leads Royals against the Twins following 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (25-59, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Austin Cox (0-1, 2.25 ERA, .88 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.44 ERA, .97 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -234, Royals +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins after Maikel Garcia had four hits against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Minnesota is 23-19 in home games and 42-43 overall. The Twins have a 23-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City is 25-59 overall and 12-28 in road games. The Royals have gone 6-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 RBI for the Twins. Joey Gallo is 6-for-27 with a double, four home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 RBI for the Royals. Drew Waters is 14-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Royals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.