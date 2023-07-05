Twins look to keep home win streak alive, host the Royals

Kansas City Royals (25-61, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (44-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -250, Royals +207; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Kansas City Royals.

Minnesota has a 25-19 record in home games and a 44-43 record overall. Twins hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Kansas City has a 12-30 record on the road and a 25-61 record overall. The Royals have a 6-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .227 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. Royce Lewis is 15-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Edward Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples and six home runs for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 7-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Royals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Zack Greinke: day-to-day (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.