Royals take on the Twins in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (54-50, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (6-8, 5.55 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -163, Royals +139; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals open a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Kansas City is 29-75 overall and 15-36 at home. The Royals have gone 8-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota is 54-50 overall and 24-26 in road games. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 9-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .250 batting average, and has 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 51 RBI. Freddy Fermin is 12-for-30 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Gallo ranks third on the Twins with 27 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Alex Kirilloff is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Twins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (illness), Alex Kirilloff: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.