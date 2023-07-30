Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup updates
FILE - Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Port workers in British Columbia have rejected a mediated contract offer meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods from moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian port workers reject labor deal
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Royals play the Twins after Isbel’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Twins (54-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 4.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -174, Royals +147; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) slides to third after hitting a triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bobby Witt Jr. leads Royals with 3 RBIs in 10-7 win over Twins
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, left, congratulates Jose Ramirez, right, following Ramirez's home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
José Ramírez homers twice, drives in three to lead Guardians past Royals 8-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins after Kyle Isbel had four hits on Saturday in a 10-7 win over the Twins.

Kansas City has gone 17-36 in home games and 31-75 overall. The Royals have gone 13-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 24-28 record on the road and a 54-52 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 60 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .228 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.