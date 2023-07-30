Royals play the Twins after Isbel’s 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (54-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 4.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -174, Royals +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins after Kyle Isbel had four hits on Saturday in a 10-7 win over the Twins.

Kansas City has gone 17-36 in home games and 31-75 overall. The Royals have gone 13-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 24-28 record on the road and a 54-52 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 60 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .228 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.