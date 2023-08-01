FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Royals begin 3-game series against the Mets

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (50-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-11, 5.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -155, Royals +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 32-75 record overall and an 18-36 record in home games. The Royals are 14-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

New York has a 50-55 record overall and a 24-32 record in road games. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.32.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 60 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 30 home runs while slugging .506. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.