Royals begin 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (50-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-11, 5.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -155, Royals +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 32-75 record overall and an 18-36 record in home games. The Royals are 14-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

New York has a 50-55 record overall and a 24-32 record in road games. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.32.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 60 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 30 home runs while slugging .506. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.