Royals try to keep home win streak going, host the Mets

New York Mets (50-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (33-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -195, Royals +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the New York Mets.

Kansas City is 33-75 overall and 19-36 at home. The Royals have a 15-57 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has a 50-56 record overall and a 24-33 record on the road. The Mets have hit 135 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .262 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 19 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs. Kyle Isbel is 12-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.13 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.