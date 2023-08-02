Royals try to keep home win streak going, host the Mets

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Royals try to keep home win streak going, host the Mets

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Mets (50-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (33-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -195, Royals +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Other news
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) runs home to score the winning run after New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Walker balked with the bases loaded during the tenth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Royals win 4th straight, rally past retooling Mets 7-6 on 10th-inning balk
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, center, is embraced by catcher Martin Maldonado and third baseman Alex Bregman after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Framber Valdez throws no-hitter as Astros beat Guardians 2-0
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dodgers acquire Ryan Yarbrough from Royals after missing out on Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the New York Mets.

Kansas City is 33-75 overall and 19-36 at home. The Royals have a 15-57 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has a 50-56 record overall and a 24-33 record on the road. The Mets have hit 135 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .262 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 19 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs. Kyle Isbel is 12-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.13 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.