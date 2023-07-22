Royals aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Yankees

Kansas City Royals (28-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (51-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (6-8, 5.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -240, Royals +196; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a three-game losing streak, play the New York Yankees.

New York has gone 29-23 at home and 51-47 overall. The Yankees are 33-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 13-35 record in road games and a 28-71 record overall. The Royals have a 12-53 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Salvador Perez has a .249 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 15 doubles and 15 home runs. Kyle Isbel is 9-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (rib), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.