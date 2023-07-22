FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Royals aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (28-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (51-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (6-8, 5.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -240, Royals +196; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a three-game losing streak, play the New York Yankees.

New York has gone 29-23 at home and 51-47 overall. The Yankees are 33-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 13-35 record in road games and a 28-71 record overall. The Royals have a 12-53 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Salvador Perez has a .249 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 15 doubles and 15 home runs. Kyle Isbel is 9-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (rib), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.