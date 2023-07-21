Yankees host the Royals in first of 3-game series

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Yankees host the Royals in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Kansas City Royals (28-70, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (50-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

Other news
Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez watches his RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Michael Lorenzen tosses 7 innings of 3-hit ball as Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals 3-0
Michael Lorenzen threw seven innings of three-hit ball to help the Tigers beat the Royals 3-0. Lorenzen ran his scoreless streak to 23 2/3 innings dating to June 30 at Colorado.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches Detroit Tigers to 3-2 win over Kansas City Royals
Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two runs and four hits over seven dominant innings, and Miguel Cabrera drove in the go-ahead run, as the Detroit Tigers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Royals place left-hander Daniel Lynch on injured list with shoulder strain
The Kansas City Royals put left-hander Daniel Lynch on the injured list with a strained shoulder before their game Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers.
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia celebrates on second after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dairon Blanco has 4 hits and 3 RBIs to help Royals outscore Tigers 11-10
Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to outscore the Detroit Tigers 11-10 on Tuesday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -206, Royals +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals on Friday to open a three-game series.

New York has gone 28-23 at home and 50-47 overall. The Yankees have a 32-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City is 28-70 overall and 13-34 in road games. The Royals are 7-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 16 home runs while slugging .447. Freddy Fermin is 9-for-31 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Royals: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (rib), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.