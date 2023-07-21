Yankees host the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (28-70, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (50-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -206, Royals +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals on Friday to open a three-game series.

New York has gone 28-23 at home and 50-47 overall. The Yankees have a 32-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City is 28-70 overall and 13-34 in road games. The Royals are 7-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 16 home runs while slugging .447. Freddy Fermin is 9-for-31 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Royals: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (rib), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.