Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives

Royals bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Kansas City Royals (28-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (52-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-11, 5.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-4, 6.66 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

Other news
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
LeMahieu and Stanton homer as the Yankees beat the Royals 5-2. Cole strikes out 10
DJ LeMahieu hit the go-ahead home run in the 7th inning, Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2.
New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu, right, reacts after tagging Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Billy McKinney stars with bat and glove as New York Yankees beat Kansas City Royals 5-4
Billy McKinney hit a three-run homer and made two key catches in center field as the New York Yankees got a much-needed win, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-4.
Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez watches his RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Michael Lorenzen tosses 7 innings of 3-hit ball as Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals 3-0
Michael Lorenzen threw seven innings of three-hit ball to help the Tigers beat the Royals 3-0. Lorenzen ran his scoreless streak to 23 2/3 innings dating to June 30 at Colorado.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches Detroit Tigers to 3-2 win over Kansas City Royals
Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two runs and four hits over seven dominant innings, and Miguel Cabrera drove in the go-ahead run, as the Detroit Tigers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -196, Royals +165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals come into the matchup with the New York Yankees as losers of four straight games.

New York has a 52-47 record overall and a 30-23 record in home games. The Yankees have a 25-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Kansas City has a 13-36 record in road games and a 28-72 record overall. The Royals have an 18-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 41 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 8-for-39 with a double, six home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 38 extra base hits (16 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs). Michael Massey is 6-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (rib), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.