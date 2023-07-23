Royals bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Yankees

Kansas City Royals (28-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (52-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-11, 5.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-4, 6.66 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -196, Royals +165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals come into the matchup with the New York Yankees as losers of four straight games.

New York has a 52-47 record overall and a 30-23 record in home games. The Yankees have a 25-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Kansas City has a 13-36 record in road games and a 28-72 record overall. The Royals have an 18-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 41 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 8-for-39 with a double, six home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 38 extra base hits (16 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs). Michael Massey is 6-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (rib), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.