Royals take on the Athletics looking to stop road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (40-88, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-90, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (0-0); Athletics: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -116, Athletics -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a four-game road skid.

Oakland has a 36-90 record overall and a 20-44 record in home games. The Athletics are 23-73 in games when they have given up a home run.

Kansas City has a 40-88 record overall and a 17-48 record on the road. The Royals have a 27-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Athletics hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 54 RBI for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 17-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples and 25 home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 14-for-38 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Royals: 2-8, .273 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.