Athletics bring home losing streak into matchup with the Royals

Kansas City Royals (40-86, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (34-90, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Tucker Davidson (1-2, 6.39 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Athletics -134, Royals +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Kansas City Royals looking to break their three-game home slide.

Oakland has an 18-44 record in home games and a 34-90 record overall. The Athletics have an 18-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Kansas City has a 40-86 record overall and a 17-46 record in road games. The Royals have a 27-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 RBI for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 17-for-40 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 24 home runs, 27 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .281 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 14-for-40 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Royals: 3-7, .302 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (upper body), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.