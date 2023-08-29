Pirates play the Royals after Hayes’ 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Royals: Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Kansas City Royals after Ke’Bryan Hayes had four hits on Monday in a 5-0 win over the Royals.

Kansas City has a 23-41 record at home and a 41-92 record overall. The Royals have gone 27-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh is 59-73 overall and 27-37 on the road. The Pirates have a 42-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs and 81 RBI for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 6-for-33 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 21 home runs while slugging .433. Hayes is 14-for-42 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .196 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.