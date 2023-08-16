Hernandez leads Mariners against the Royals after 5-hit outing

Seattle Mariners (64-55, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-82, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (0-6, 6.27 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -185, Royals +154

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals after Teoscar Hernandez had five hits against the Royals on Tuesday.

Kansas City is 39-82 overall and 23-38 in home games. The Royals have a 19-63 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle has gone 30-27 on the road and 64-55 overall. The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.74.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .277 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 22 doubles, seven triples and 23 home runs. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-42 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Mariners. Hernandez is 14-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .297 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.