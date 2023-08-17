Mariners take on the Royals after Rodriguez’s 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (65-55, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-83, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Royals: Angel Zerpa (1-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -238, Royals +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Wednesday in a 6-5 win over the Royals.

Kansas City has gone 23-39 at home and 39-83 overall. The Royals are 27-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 65-55 overall and 31-27 on the road. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .404.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .274 batting average, and has 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI. MJ Melendez is 16-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh is third on the Mariners with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .307 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.