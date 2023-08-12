Royals take on the Cardinals after Perez’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (51-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-80, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -143, Royals +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Salvador Perez had four hits against the Cardinals on Friday.

Kansas City has gone 22-36 at home and 38-80 overall. The Royals have a 19-61 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

St. Louis is 51-66 overall and 26-33 in road games. The Cardinals have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .330.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 12-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 47 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs). Andrew Knizner is 11-for-25 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (upper body), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.