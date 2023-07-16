A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Rays seek to extend win streak, play the Royals

By The Associated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays (60-35, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-67, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (10-4, 3.25 ERA, .99 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits an RBI single during the third inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Siri homers twice in opener, Raley gets key hit in nightcap, Rays sweep Royals 6-1 and 4-2
Luke Raley had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Lightning strikes behind the St. Louis Wheel as a thunderstorm passes over the CityPark MLS soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis, Mo., Friday, July 14, 2023. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Rays and Royals postponed by rain in 1st game back from All-Star break
The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals has been postponed because of rain.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Yarbrough returns from facial fractures, pitches Royals past Guardians 4-1 to snap 6-game skid
Ryan Yarbrough won his return to the mound for Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals beat Shane Bieber for the first time, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
FILE - Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Kansas City, Mo., May 2, 2023. Yarbrough is returning to the mound Sunday, July 9 to start against Cleveland in his first major league game since the left-hander was hit in the head with a line drive two months ago. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, file)
Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face
Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is returning to the mound to start against Cleveland in his first major league game since the left-hander was hit in the face by a line drive two months ago.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -217, Royals +181; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has gone 13-33 at home and 26-67 overall. The Royals are 10-51 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 60-35 overall and 25-20 in road games. Rays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rays have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 15 home runs while slugging .442. Bobby Witt Jr. is 13-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .278 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.